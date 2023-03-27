South Africa have been eliminated from the Africa U23 Cup of Nations following a 1-1 aggregate draw with Congo Brazzaville.

South Africa needed to score but failed

Congo advanced on away goals after 1-1 draw

Notoane’s team could not break down stubborn defence

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa played out a goalless draw in Brazzaville on Monday but the result was not enough as they needed to score to seal their ticket to the continental tournament slated between June 24 and July 8 in Morocco.

David Notoane went with an attacking line up, starting Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala on the left wing with Thapelo Maseko, scorer in the first leg as both sides drew 1-1, deployed on the right, while Orlando Pirates youngster Boitumelo Radiopane started upfront.

Their enterprising display, however, did not yield the desired result as South Africa failed to break down a resolute Congo defence with the home side going through on away goals.

The result means Notoane’s charges will also miss out on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, having overcame a number of obstacles to make it to the 2020 Games in Tokyo, and it will add onto the disappointment of the home supporters who watched the senior team throw away a two-goal lead to draw with Liberia in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers last week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Questions will be asked, especially after South Africa failed to win at home when they were heavy favourites and bossed the game.

Notoane was also blamed for not starting Shabalala at the Dobsonville Stadium given his bright display after coming on in the 68th minute, adding to the pressure.

ALL EYES ON? Shabalala was in the starting XI as many had expected but found the going tough on the wing and Notoane will perhaps consider using him just behind the striker where he has played to good effect for Chiefs at times this season.

THE VERDICT: Given the U23 team is seen as the future on Bafana Bafana, their struggles against Congo means South Africa still have plenty of work to do before they can build a strong team that will challenge for honours.

WHAT’S NEXT? Notoane’s future will likely be a subject of discussion following the disappointing result.