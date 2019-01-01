South Africa draw Ghana and Sudan in Group C of Afcon 2021 qualifiers

The draw for the 2021 continental games in Cameroon was conducted in Cairo on Thursday night

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group C for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifying round.

Stuart Baxter's men find themselves in the same group as and Sudan while they will wait for the winner between Mauritius and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The clash against the Black Stars should be the toughest test in Group C. In recent years, Bafana have struggled against unfancied nations so they can't underestimate anyone this time.

Nevertheless, Bafana were placed in Pot 2, and they would be pleased to have avoided some of the big guns in the continent.

There are 12 groups with each consisting of four teams. The top two nations will qualify for the Afcon finals which will be staged in in 2021.

Caf announced there will be four matches in the preliminary rounds from which the winners will then enter the group stages.

South Sudan will face Seychelles, with Mauritius and Sao Tome battling each other for the remaining spot in Group C.

Liberia has been handed Chad while Djibouti and Gambia have been pitted against each other in the final match of the preliminary rounds.