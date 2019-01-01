South Africa complete first training session in California ahead of USA friendly

Banyana Banyana arrived in the American city on Wednesday, ahead of their World Cup preparation match on Sunday

have completed their first training session at the Levi Stadium ahead of Sunday's friendly clash against the USA.

Banyana Banyana arrived in Santa Clara for their eighth pre-Women's World Cup tie on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with in April.

The travelling party was joined by Malaga's Ode Fuludutilu, Lithuania based player Nothando Vilakazi and Nomvula Kgoale.

1st training session underway at the Santa Clara University in California. @Banyana_Banyana vs @USWNT on Sun12 May 2019 at Levi Stadium at 22h45 SA time. The squad was joined in the USA by Nomvula Kgoale, Ode Fulutudilu & Nothando Vilakazi @FIFAWWC #DareToShine #fifawwc @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/bnovUHgOJm — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 8, 2019

Despite the tiring trip, captain Janine van Wyk disclosed that her side is set for the showdown with the world champions.

“It was indeed a long trip, and after a good night’s rest we are getting down to business because we know the task at hand," Van Wyk told the media.

"We are playing a well-polished team in the form of the USA and we need to be at our best as this is our penultimate match before we kick off the World Cup tournament.

“The good thing about the long and heavy travel is that it is preparing for the rigorous experience that we will be facing in – even though it will not be at this scale – but it is just a taste of what is to come, and we are glad we went through it.”

Desiree Ellis will hope that her side will hold their own against the USA. South Africa are competing in their first ever Women's World Cup and they have been drawn against , and in Group B.

