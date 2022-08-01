South Africa coach Mkhalele blames Banyana Banyana Wafcon triumph for pressure

The tactician bemoaned his team’s lack of intensity in Saturday’s Chan qualifier over Comoros, pinning it on the desire to impress after the women

South Africa coach Helman Mkhalele believes the impressive performances of Banyana Banyana has increased pressure on his charges after they failed to beat Comoros in their first-round second leg match of the Africa Nations Championship qualifiers on Saturday.

South Africa, who advanced to the second round 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg, lacked intensity in the return match at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto when it was expected that they would turn on the style.

The low-key performance surprised Mkhalele who feels his charges might have gone into the match with the intention to impress after their female counterparts had returned home to a heroic reception after winning their maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco over a week ago.

“I thought that since we were playing at home we would do well, and dominate,” Mkhalele told IOL.

“Maybe there is also the pressure of being part of Bafana Bafana after we saw Banyana Banyana coming back following their victorious campaign at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.

"It would seem that might have created pressure on the players because they looked totally different. I feel that could have been one of the reasons why they did not come up to scratch.”

“Saturday was a different game. I thought we were going to play better and dominate the match but, we did not do that. We were playing at home so I felt we would do better.”

"We played much better in the first leg last week. This time, there was a lack of a sense of urgency and when I looked at the players, they were flat."

South Africa will take on Angola in the next round after they knocked out Mauritius following a 2-0 victory on aggregate.

With the final round of qualifying for the tournament reserved for local-based players, set to be played over two legs, South Africa will host Angola at the end of August before the return leg at the beginning of September.

The winner of the contest will qualify for the 18-team competition that will be hosted by Algeria in January 2023.

Banyana Banyana ended their long wait for the continental title when they beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final having won all their matches at the tournament.