South Africa coach Broos unimpressed with Compact Cup timing

The tactician has suggested the tournament should not take place and the rest period should be used for strategising

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has questioned the introduction of the Compact Cup and doubted its importance to the clubs and players.

The competition is set to be played in the last two weekends of January, where fans select players from a specified region who form one team to compete with teams from other regions, also selected by supporters.

However, according to the Bafana Bafana coach, it is not logical for the organisers to come up with such a tournament.

"We have a six weeks break in January, I ask myself why? Why do you need it? In my country, [it's] okay because it can snow, it can freeze, the temperature is low but here it’s summer," Broos told SABC Sport.

"So four weeks is enough I think, and then they organise a stupid competition where the people can choose the players for the team, the trainers for the team because it’s six weeks break.

"I’m very sorry, when I see that I ask myself but please guys what are you doing?"

The Belgian then suggested how the period should have been utilised by the respective authorities.

"So if there are four weeks every coach will be happy in this country. Now they have six weeks, what are we going to do in six weeks? So if there are four weeks, everything should be finished now. That is planning, that is organisation, this is professionalism," the 70-year-old Broos continued.

"I am very sorry but when I see that again I don’t have to fight now here. They have to play three games, when are they going to play that?

"Then you have to play it in the Fifa period, in preparation for the national team for a very important game in Morocco."

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to start their bid to play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals with an away trip to the Atlas Lions on June 9.

Article continues below

It will be an uphill task for the Broos and his charges considering the last time South Africa defeated Morocco was back in 2002.

Since then the teams have met four times in all competitions, with three ending in a draw.