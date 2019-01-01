South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk: China means business

Banyana are aiming for their first win and the captain is urging her teammates to be solid against the Chinese in Paris

defender Janine Van Wyk believes her side has a chance if they stay compact against at Parc des Princes on Thursday.

The Women's World Cup debutants recorded a 3-1 defeat to at Stade Oceane last Saturday.

For the Chinese, they will be aiming to forget a loss of their own, the opening 1-0 defeat to in .

On this account, the Banyana Banyana defender, who is upbeat about their chances, anticipates a tough challenge against the Asians.

“I didn’t really get to watch the game‚ but we know Germany is a tough side to beat," Van Wyk told media.

"So, to only lose 1-0 against such a team says means business. They are a quality team that can run for 190 minutes‚ let alone 90.

"So, we need to be cautious in what we do in our defending‚ but also in our attack to not leave a lot of space for them to play.

“So, if we can close the gaps and stay compact when they have the ball‚ it will close a lot of spaces for them.”

South Africa are fourth on the log in Group B due to their inferior goal difference compared to China.