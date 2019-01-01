South Africa bow to Thailand in Chinese U19 women's tournament opener

Sheryl Botes' side were outclassed by their Asian opponents in their opening match in Xiamen on Monday

made a losing start to their campaign at the Chinese U19 women's tournament after they were handed a 3-0 defeat by on Monday.

A pair of goals from Natthawadee Nakhon and a Chatchawan Rodthong strike saw the Africans suffer a losing start at Haicang Sports Centre Stadium.

The Asians started the encounter brightly but Anupha Noiyai failed to finish off a pass from Ploy Chompom Somnuk in the fifth minute.

Five minutes later, Basetsana goalkeeper Kaydee Windgovel was superb to deny Phatthanan Upachai, who was teed up by Ratchaphan Kitiraj.

In the 27th minute, found the breakthrough courtesey of Rodthong, who converted expertly from Ratchaphan Kitirat's pass.

Noiyai was handed her marching orders 15 minutes to the break, but the Southern African nation failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

Article continues below

In the 54th minute, Basetsana conceded a penalty from a defensive mix-up and Nattawadee made no mistake and converted from the spot.

Despite being short a player, the Asians continued to push for more goals and Nattawadee grabbed her second goal of the game in the 65th minute to seal the victory.

After their opening loss, South Africa will face , who were thrashed 4-0 by hosts in their next match, at the same venue on May 8.

