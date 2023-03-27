Liberia drew 2-2 in the first meeting of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and Ansu Keita believes South Africa will lose away on March 28.

Liberia held SA 2-2 at Orlando Stadium

Both teams need a win to qualify for 2023 Afcon

Keita bullish ahead of Tuesday's tie

WHAT HAPPENED: The Leone Stars are a win away from 2023 Afcon finals after managing to get a point against Bafana at Orlando Stadium.

Keita had initially insisted Hugo Broos' team will not get anything in Monrovia on Tuesday.

The tactician has now stated the artificial Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex surface holds no advantage to either team but explained how his tactics will silence their opponent.

WHAT HE SAID: "The game is [18.00 South African time and] the pitch is artificial. I don’t believe [we have an advantage], even our players don't play [on] artificial in Europe," Keita said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"It is an advantage for both teams, but what I am telling you is the tactical strategy we will use to make South Africa suffer and make it known we want to win, we are not going to choke – we are going to play, no matter what happens, we will play.

"South Africa is bigger than us, in football, everywhere… but we are more prepared than them at this time, mentally, physically, technically, and tactically we are prepared. I am not pushing things, I am telling the truth, at home we are prepared."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After missing out on the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon, Broos is under pressure to ensure Bafana don't miss out on the 2023 finals.

Morocco have already sealed their place and whichever side loses on Tuesday will be knocked out. Should it end in a draw, whoever gets the best result against Morocco in their remaining game will join the World Cup semi-finalists in Ivory Coast.

WHAT NEXT: The fans surely hope their team do not disappoint in Monrovia.