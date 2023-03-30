South Africa be ready to 'kill' Broos - Vilakazi insists Bafana Bafana will just add numbers at Afcon

Benedict Vilakazi has opined that Bafana Bafana will not make an impact at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals insisting SA will be adding numbers.

Bafana and Morocco have qualified from Group K

Bafana defeated Liberia to qualify

Vilakazi insists SA will struggle in Ivory Coast

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana sealed their place in the finals after defeating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday in Monrovia.

Morocco and South Africa have now qualified for the competition from Group K with Lone Stars crashing out.

Coach Hugo Broos is happy with his team's qualification and has promised to help them out of the group stage.

However, ex-South Africa international Vilakazi has opined the Broos-led side is just adding the numbers in the biennial competition to be held in Ivory Coast.

WHAT HE SAID: "Let them go and add numbers [at Afcon] and we will see when they come back. I am being brutally honest. We put ourselves in unnecessary situations where there isn’t even a need," Vilakazi told iDiski Times.

"We have everything in our hands and seem to just throw it away. Even against Liberia we almost threw the game away, a game we had in our hands here at home.

"And the last thing I will say is that you failed to hammer Liberia and I am not saying this in a bad way, I hope people don't get me wrong.

"We could not do well against a team that’s not in a good state, so how are you expecting to do better against those who have resources just like you, have better players and I will even say a better coach too?

"I am sorry for the boys and well-done boys. It is done, now go to AFCON, maybe things will get better, maybe a miracle will happen and maybe the man above [God] can come and take you to the semi-final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana missed out on the last Afcon held in Cameroon and have at least impressed the fans by qualifying for the 2023 finals.

Broos has the game against Morocco to try players who might be in Ivory Coast and maybe set the basis for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

WHAT NEXT: Broos has an uphill task to convince his critics he is still the right coach for Bafana.