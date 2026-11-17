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South African football is set for a massive night on the continental stage after a fresh wave of nominations for the 2026 CAF Awards was revealed on Tuesday. Both the senior women’s national team, Banyana Banyana, and domestic heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have secured multiple nods across several prestigious categories.

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Banyana Banyana lead national pride

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially expanded the shortlist for the upcoming 2026 awards ceremony, further cementing South Africa's status as a powerhouse in the women's game. This latest update follows the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt, where Morocco’s AS FAR lifted the trophy after a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final.

Banyana Banyana have already secured their place in the spotlight with three major nominations announced earlier in the process.

Sundowns Ladies dominate club categories

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies may have fallen just short in the Champions League final, but their consistent excellence over the past year has not gone unnoticed by the continent's governing body. The South African giants have been formally nominated for the Club of the Year (Women) award, reflecting their status as one of Africa's most elite female football institutions.

The individual talent within the Brazilians' squad is also heavily featured in the Interclub Player of the Year (Women) category. In a significant show of strength for the Chloorkop-based outfit, a trio of Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies stars - Lebohang Ramalepe, Ronnel Donnelly, and Karabo Dhlamini - have all been shortlisted for the individual continental accolade.

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This dominance in the interclub section highlights the depth of talent present in the South African domestic league. The nominations serve as a testament to the club's professional structure and their ability to consistently produce players capable of competing at the highest level of African football, despite the recent disappointment in the Egyptian final.

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Ellis and the road to Lagos

The coaching staff has also received significant recognition, with Banyana Banyana head coach Dr Desiree Ellis earning a nomination for the Coach of the Year (Women) award.

These latest nods add to the growing momentum for South African football ahead of the main event. Having several players and teams represented across almost every major female category puts the nation in a strong position to sweep the boards when the winners are finally announced by the Confederation next month.

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Football fans will not have to wait too long to see if South Africa can convert these nominations into trophies as the awards ceremony takes place on December 2 in Lagos Nigeria.