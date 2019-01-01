Percy Tau makes Champions League debut in Club Brugge win over Dynamo Kyiv

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker played the entire match as the Belgian heavyweights edged out the Ukrainian giants at the Jan Breydel Stadium

Percy Tau joined a long list of South African footballers to have played in the after turning out for in their 1-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.



The 25-year-old forward made his debut in Europe's most prestigious club competition after joining the Belgian giants on loan from & Hove Albion last week.

The left-footed player has hit the ground running at Blauw-Zwart, and his inclusion in the team against Dynamo Kyiv came afterl he scored on his debut last weekend.



Tau helped his new employers thump hapless Sint-Truiden 6-0 on Friday, and followed that up with another encouraging showing in midweek for their crucial qualifier.

Tau had a chance to hand the 15-time Belgian champions the lead in the sixth minute, but he was denied by Kyiv goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

Nonetheless, the hosts broke the deadlock through Hans Vanaken when he beat Boyko from the spot to make it 1-0 to Club Brugge, who were awarded the penalty a few minutes before the interval.

Blauw-Zwart continued to search for more goals after the break, but they were frustrated by the visitors' defence.

Article continues below

Tau's shot from range was blocked inside the Kyiv box in the closing stages of the encounter as Philippe Clement's men piled the pressure on Kyiv.

Ultimately, the match ended 1-0 in favour of Club Brugge ahead of the second leg, which is scheduled for the NSC Olimpiyskiy on Tuesday.

He has emulated Bafana Bafana legends such as Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar, Lucas Radebe, Hans Vonk, and Tsepo Masilela to have played in Europe's premier club competition.