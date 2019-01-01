South Africa arrive in France ahead of maiden Women's World Cup campaign

Banyana Banyana are the first African side to land in the European nation and this will be their first-ever outing in the tournament

The South African women's team has landed in with two weeks to their first game against Canada in the Fifa Women's World Cup on June 8.

The Banyana Banyana delegation includes 22 players who landed in Paris, and then travelled to Rouen, a suburb of , where they will take on Norway in a preparation match.

The team was later joined by Leandra Smeda, Nothando Vilakazi, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Ode Fulutudilu.