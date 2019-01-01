South Africa arrive in France ahead of maiden Women's World Cup campaign
Backpagepix
The South African women's team has landed in France with two weeks to their first game against Canada in the Fifa Women's World Cup on June 8.
The Banyana Banyana delegation includes 22 players who landed in Paris, and then travelled to Rouen, a suburb of Amiens, where they will take on Norway in a preparation match.
The team has arrived in France ahead of their maiden @FIFAWWC with just 14 days to go. The dream is now very close to becoming a reality @Banyana_Banyana @SAFA_net @BafanaBafana #forbanyanabanyanacomeshowyourlove #BanyanaBanyana #DareToShine #fifawwc pic.twitter.com/DkCM6UdiCm— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) May 24, 2019
The team was later joined by Leandra Smeda, Nothando Vilakazi, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Ode Fulutudilu.