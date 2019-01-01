South Africa announce Ghana friendly ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

The Black Stars and Bafana Bafana will test their strength against each other before heading for the continental showpiece in Egypt

will face in a pre- friendly fixture.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter confirmed at a press conference that his side will face the Black Stars ahead the continental showpiece, which runs between June 21 and July 19 in .

No more details were given about the friendly aside from the fact that it will be played in Dubai.

In search of their second title, 1996 champions South Africa have been drawn in what has been tagged as 'Group of Death' which also includes African giants Cote d'Ivoire and as well as Namibia.

"Yes we will try and play a game in Dubai," Baxter confirmed.

"We are just waiting for the paper works between these two associations but we've already agreed on a game and I think it will be an interesting one for both nations.

"Ghana is a West African country and we'll be playing against Cote D'Ivoire so Ghana is a very good sparring partner for us and I know they also need a good sparring partner for their campaign."

Ghana, meanwhile, will also use the game as a preparatory fixture for the Afcon finals, where they have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

The Black Stars will be seeking to end a 37-year trophy drought, having won the last of their four titles in 1982.