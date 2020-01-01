South Africa 3-0 Zambia (3-2): Bantwana advance into U17 Women's World Cup second round
South Africa progressed to the second round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers after a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Saturday.
Bantwana had suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the first round of the African qualifying series at Nkoloma Stadium in a fortnight.
Simphiwe Dludlu's side required at least a 3-0 outright win to overturn their deficit at Bidvest Stadium and they put up a gutsy display to confirm their place in the next round.
Captain Jessica Wade scored in the 12th minute and got the hosts off to a fine start against their Southern African rivals in Johannesburg.
The visitors fought to defend their advantage until Nelly Gamede found a breakthrough in the 77th minute and Kananelo Taiwe scored 11 minutes from time to seal the triumph for Dludlu's team.
Bantwana beat Zambia 3-0 and 3-2 on aggregate to progress to the next round of @FIFAWWC U17 qualifiers pic.twitter.com/M9L0goKZAr— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 14, 2020
The result means South Africa are through to the final round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers and completed a double triumph over the Zambians after a win at the U20s earlier this year.
Bantwana also avenged their first-round loss to Zambia in 2014 as a 6-4 aggregate loss denied them a World Cup ticket to Costa Rica.
South Africa, who finished runners-up at the 2019 Cosafa Cup will now battle Unaf champions Morocco for a ticket to India 2020 in May.