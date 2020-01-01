South Africa 3-0 Zambia (3-2): Bantwana advance into U17 Women's World Cup second round

The South African girls fought back from their first leg loss against the Copper Queens to reach the final round of the competition

progressed to the second round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers after a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Saturday.

Bantwana had suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the first round of the African qualifying series at Nkoloma Stadium in a fortnight.

Simphiwe Dludlu's side required at least a 3-0 outright win to overturn their deficit at Bidvest Stadium and they put up a gutsy display to confirm their place in the next round.

Captain Jessica Wade scored in the 12th minute and got the hosts off to a fine start against their Southern African rivals in Johannesburg.

The visitors fought to defend their advantage until Nelly Gamede found a breakthrough in the 77th minute and Kananelo Taiwe scored 11 minutes from time to seal the triumph for Dludlu's team.​

Bantwana beat Zambia 3-0 and 3-2 on aggregate to progress to the next round of @FIFAWWC U17 qualifiers pic.twitter.com/M9L0goKZAr — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 14, 2020

The result means South Africa are through to the final round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers and completed a double triumph over the Zambians after a win at the U20s earlier this year.

Bantwana also avenged their first-round loss to Zambia in 2014 as a 6-4 aggregate loss denied them a World Cup ticket to .

South Africa, who finished runners-up at the 2019 will now battle Unaf champions for a ticket to 2020 in May.