South Africa 3-0 Lesotho: Banyana Banyana too strong for Crocodiles

Desiree Ellis' team made a fine start in their build-up to the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifier, with a friendly win

started their build-up for 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier on a fine note with a 3-0 win over Lesotho on Sunday.

A brace from Rhoda Mulaudzi and Sibulele Holweni helped Desiree Ellis' team claim a clinical victory against the Crocodiles in their first international match of the year at Tsakane Stadium.

Banyana Banyana made a positive start to the match when Mulaudzi opened the scoring for the hosts after just six minutes of play.

Mulaudzi, who leads the Safa Women's Premier League scorers chart with 36 goals, bagged her brace on the match and her second for South Africa seconds to half-time.

After the restart, coach Ellis brought in Sibulele Holweni as a replacement for Amanda Mthandi in the 48th minute and she completed the rout for the hosts with her 78th-minute effort.

Ellis will be delighted with the good showing of her all home-based squad as she seeks to build a formidable team in a bid to challenge for glory at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations later this year.

Banyana Banyana finished as runners-up at the last edition in two years ago and drew a bye in the first round of the qualifying series, meeting the winner between Malawi and Eswatini in June.