South Africa 2-0 Botswana: Kgatlana and Salgado help Banyana Banyana silence Mares

Desiree Ellis' side wrapped up their international friendlies on a high following their victory over their neighbours in Johannesburg

South Africa's senior women's team wrapped up their April international friendlies on a high, after a 2-0 victory over Botswana on Tuesday.

Banyana Banyana came into the tie on the heels of a 3-1 victory over Zambia courtesy of Noko Matlou's brace and Thembi Kgatlana's goal.

Banyana were hoping to extend their dominance over their opponents, having beaten the Mares in last year's Cosafa Women's Cup final, as they step up the preparations for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier.

In a quest for a win, coach Desiree Ellis ringed changes to the squad that defeated Zambia, starting Kaylin Swart, Tiisetso Makhubela, Koketso Tlailane Noxolo Cesane in place of captain Andile Dlamini, Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni and Kgaelebane Mohlakoana.

After a cagey, scoreless, first half, the hosts made a fine restart in the second half as Thembi Kgatlana came close in the 50th minute but was halted by Botswana goalkeeper Sedilame Bosija.

A minute later, the Eibar striker found the breakthrough thanks to a superb strike to put the hosts in front, with her second goal in two matches at the Wits University Stadium.

Banyana consolidated their narrow lead when Gabriela Salgado beat her marker before firing past Bosija in the 56th minute to guarantee her side's triumph over the visitors.

The victory over Botswana saw Ellis' side extend their head-to-head advantage over their rivals, with nine wins and two draws in 11 ties.

Following the back-to-back wins this month, the manager will be hoping to have the full complement of her squad available when the team regroups in the next Fifa international break coming up in June.

On the other hand, Botswana head coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang will be proud of her young players despite the loss to Banyana as they gear up for the upcoming Awcon qualifiers.