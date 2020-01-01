South Africa 2-0 Angola: Mhlongo and Dhlamini hand Banyana winning start

Desiree Ellis' side made a bright start to their title defence of the Cosafa Women's Cup after claiming a clinical win over their opponents

got off to a perfect start in the Cosafa Women's Cup after condemning Angola to a 2-0 defeat in Tuesday's fixture at the Wolfson Stadium.

Despite missing a number of top stars, defending champions Banyana Banyana returned to action for the first time since March's triumph over Lesotho with a clinical triumph on the home soil.

Desiree Ellis' team almost gained an early lead through Mapula Kgoale after a deflected goal-bound shot fell in her way but she fired wide from close range in the 17th minute of the match.

More teams

The holders went on to threaten the Angolans again but Kokesto Tlailane's wayward shot went inches wide in the 24th minute.

Lonathemba Mhlongo broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when she connected with a pass to open the scoring for Banyana.

Hildah Magaia almost doubled the lead with her well-taken effort inside the six-yard area but her goal-bound effort was halted by captain Angola Lidia Lubano on the brink of half-time.

After the restart, coach Ellis made some changes as she replaced goalscorer Mhlongo with Karabo Dhlamini, while Mapula Kgoale came on to take Nonhlanhla Mthandi's place in the 56th minute.

Five minutes later, substitute Dhlamini was right on the spot to tap in a fine cross from the left to make the result safe.

Article continues below

The win sees South Africa open their title defence on a high and puts them in the second position in Group A, tied on three points but separated from leaders Eswatini by goals scored.

Banyana will aim to claim the top spot when they take on table-toppers Eswatini in their second match at the same venue on Friday.

In the other result, Eswatini recorded a 4-2 comeback victory against Comoros at the Wolfson Stadium.