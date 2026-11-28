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The Mamelodi Sundowns striker scored the only goal of the game as South Africa secured a vital 1-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in their World Cup qualification opener. Despite heavy pressure from the Asian side, the South African defence held firm to claim all three points in Morocco.

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The inter-confederation group phase for World Cup qualification commenced at the Mohammed VI Football Academy with a high-stakes tactical battle between Chinese Taipei and South Africa. Entering the clash as slight favourites despite their lower FIFA ranking, Banyana Banyana sought to impose their physical 4-3-3 structure against the disciplined 4-2-3-1 mid-block deployed by their Asian counterparts. The early exchanges were defined by South Africa's desire to transition quickly through Thembi Kgatlana, while Chinese Taipei focused on maintaining horizontal compactness to stifle the space between their defensive lines.

Donnelly breaks the deadlock in cagey affair

The breakthrough arrived in the 32nd minute, courtesy of Ronnel Donnelly. Following a period of sustained pressure where South Africa’s midfield trio of Bongeka Gamede, Linda Motlhalo, and Noxolo Cesane began to win the second-ball battles, Donnelly found the decisive opening to slot past Liu Ying-chia. The goal changed the complexion of the first half, forcing Chinese Taipei to abandon their conservative shape. While the trailing side attempted to manufacture chances through Maho Tanaka’s creative movement in the final third, the South African centre-back pairing of Bambanani Mbane and Karabo Dhlamini remained resolute, ensuring the 1-0 lead remained intact heading into the interval.

Defensive resilience secures vital three points

The second half saw Chinese Taipei dominate possession as they chased an equaliser, testing the concentration of the South African backline. Tactical adjustments from the sidelines saw both teams look to their benches, but the primary narrative remained South Africa’s ability to defend deep and deny Su Yu-hsuan any clear sights of Kaylin Swart’s goal. Despite the mounting pressure and Chinese Taipei's late flurry of set-pieces, Banyana Banyana’s game management proved superior. The victory provides a massive boost for South Africa ahead of their next fixture against Ecuador, while Chinese Taipei must now search for a result against Papua New Guinea to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Match Verdict

⭐ MOTM: Ronnel Donnelly was the difference-maker, showing elite composure to convert the match's only real high-quality opening.

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👎 Better next time: Su Yu-hsuan struggled to impact the game as the lone striker, often becoming isolated against South Africa's physical centre-backs.

⚡ The moment: The 32nd-minute strike from Donnelly was the definitive moment, clinical enough to settle a game where clear-cut chances were at a premium.

📊 The stat: Chinese Taipei have now failed to score in their last three matches, highlighting a creative deficit that proved costly in this qualifying opener.