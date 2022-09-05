South Africa 0-6 Brazil: Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana thumped

Desiree Ellis’ girls suffered back-to-back defeats by the South American champions who this time pumped in half a dozen goals

Banyana Banyana’s status as African champions was put to another rude test when they were hammered 6-0 by Brazil at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Monday’s international friendly match.

A fourth-minute goal by Adriana opened the floodgates for Brazil before Debinha beat the half-time whistle to double their advantage.

Bia Zaneratto then converted from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half, while Maria Eduarda Francelino was on target in the 52nd minute, before Kathellen further thrust Brazil ahead just before the hour mark.

Debinha was back to grab her brace and complete the rout with eight minutes remaining on the clock.

It was another huge defeat for Banyana who lost 3-0 to the same side on Friday in another friendly game at Orlando Stadium.

Coach Desiree Ellis tried to correct things but her decisions backfired by replacing goalkeeper Andile Dlamini with error-prone goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Veteran defender Janine van Wyk also started together with Asanda Hadebe in other changes made by Ellis.

But it didn’t take long for Brazil to shake the hosts’ defence when Jaqueline broke loose from the wing but was denied by Swart.

But moments later, Swart made her first costly blunder of the match after her weak goal kick went straight to her defender Bambanani Mbane and fell onto the path of Adriana who was also on the scoresheet on Friday.

Zaneratto then almost doubled the South Americans' advantage but missed the target with a headed effort.

Banyana got their chance to hit back but Jermaine Seoposenwe was late to meet the ball, allowing Brazil keeper Lorena to save after being released by Hilda Magaia.

Swart then made her second blunder by coming off her goal in a case of miscommunication with her defenders to let Debinha lob them in first-half stoppage time.

The Banyana keeper was back again to make another mistake, this time around fouling Zaneratto inside the box and the Palmeiras attacker beat her from the spot.

The hosts appeared energy-sapped and rarely offered any challenge to Brazil who further went ahead via Francelina and Kathellen.

Then unmarked inside the box, Debinha headed in a cross from substitute Kerolin to seal her brace and a big result for the visitors.

Banyana will need to step up in the months to come before they participate at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.