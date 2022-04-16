Soumaoro sees red as Juventus stutter in Serie A title race against nine-man Bologna

Adama Soumaoro was sent off as Bologna settled for a 1-1 draw against Juventus in Saturday’s Serie A encounter.

Featuring in his 24th march of the 2021-22 campaign, the 29-year-old was given his marching orders by referee Juan Luca Sacchi for a challenge on Alvaro Morata.

Still basking in the euphoria of their 2-1 triumph over Cagliari last time out, Massimiliano Allegri’s men were aiming to subdue the Red and Blues to brighten their title ambitions.

Despite boasting numerous scoring opportunities, they were unable to take the lead with goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski to thank for his fine saves.

For Miroslav Tanjga’s side, they also had opportunities to find the net, albeit, the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Nevertheless, they stunned the home side in the 52nd minute when Marko Arnautovic collected the ball from Roberto Soriano, and danced around goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before slotting it into an empty net.

Juventus almost restored parity immediately but Danilo’s header struck the woodwork.

Bologna’s lead was threatened in the 65th minute as Arnautovic was replaced due to injury. As if that was not enough, Soumaoro was sent off for a serious foul play.

They were reduced to nine men as Gary Medel was shown the way out for a second yellow card for dissent.

Profiting from their opponent’s numerical disadvantage, the 36-time Italian kings levelled matters in the 95th minute after Dusan Vlahovic fired home from Morata.

Time was not on their side to get the crucial second goal as the encounter ended all square.

Aside from Gambia international Musa Barrow who was introduced for Arnautovic in the 65th minute, his compatriot Musa Juwara, Ibrahima Mbaye (Senegal), Kingsley Michael (Nigeria) and Ghana's Ebenezer Annan were not available for action.

With that result, Juventus remain fourth on the log after accruing 63 points from 33 matches. For Bologna, they are in 13th spot with 38 points, however, with a game less.

The Old Lady travel to the Mapei Stadium for their next league fixture against Sassuolo on April 25. Prior to that match, they will lock horns with Fiorentina five days earlier in a Copa Italia encounter.

Elsewhere, the Red and Blues welcome Udinese to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 24 in a league game.