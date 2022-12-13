Souiabou: Why Orlando Pirates could call off R3.5 million deal for Ballon d'Or winner and Cameroon star

Orlando Pirates could call off their proposed deal for Cameroon international Marou Souiabou according to the player's agent.

Pirates' R3.5 million offer for Souiabou has been revealed

The Buccaneers are unhappy by the leaked document

The Soweto giants might pull out of the deal due to the trending document

WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday, reports coming out of Cameroon suggested that the Buccaneers had reached an agreement with Souiabou's current club, Coton Sport regarding the services of the deadly striker.

A document displaying details of Pirates' $200,000 (R3,5 million) offer for Souiabou also trended on social media and the 22-year-old was tipped to complete his transfer to the Soweto giants.

However, according to elite football agent Mike Makaab, who brokered the deal between Pirates and Coton, the Buccaneers have been unhappy by the leaked document and they might pull out of the deal.

LEAKED DOCUMENT:

WHAT DID MAKAAB SAY?: “The statement that was released, was released prematurely because the deal hasn’t been concluded. And we are very annoyed, and I know Orlando Pirates is very annoyed because that’s not the way the Chairman operates," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

"And obviously somewhere along the line, a source within the club or someone connected to a source within Coton Sport has released the details of the deal and that’s not how Orlando Pirates work and it’s not how we work as a professional agency.

“So the deal hasn’t been done, I can assure you and the chances are that a deal won’t be done. Based on the fact that it was released in a very unprofessional manner, we are not sure where we go from here. I will be engaging with the Chairman [Irvin Khoza]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This could give other clubs that have been credited with an interest in Souaibou an opportunity to pounce and sign the 2022 Cameroonian Ballon d'Or winner.

Souaibou has also been linked with European clubs since he returned from Qatar where he was part of Cameroon's World Cup squad.

French club Clermont Foot, Belgian giants Standard Liege and German outfit Arminia Bielefeld are all believed to be interested in the talented goalscorer.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES AND SOUIABOU? The Buccaneers are set to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in a blockbuster Premier Soccer League encounter on December 30.

Souiabou has been included in the Cameroon squad that will compete in the 2022 Chan finals in Algeria next month.