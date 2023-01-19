Souaibou: Orlando Pirates confirm signing of Cameroon international linked with Clermont Foot

Orlando Pirates have confirmed signing Cameroon international striker Marou Souaibou from Coton Sport.

Pirates have confirmed reinforced their striking department

The highly-rated player has signed until 2025

Souaibou is already with the team in Johannesburg

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates confirmed the arrival of the Indomitable Lion to bolster their otherwise struggling attacking department.

Souaibou, who was recently linked with French side Clermont Foot, has joined his teammates as confirmed by the Soweto heavyweights in preparations for their forthcoming PSL game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport," the Soweto heavyweights confirmed on Thursday morning.

"The 22-year-old has secured a deal that will see him at the Club until 2025. The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club [on Wednesday] afternoon, will join his new teammates this [Thursday] morning.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to joining Bucs, the youngster spent three seasons with Coton Spot and ended up winning two Cameroonian top flight titles.

In 2022, the left-footed player won the Player of the Season award in Cameroon owing to his exploits.

Souaibou was also part of the Cameroon team that played in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar where the Indomitable Lions were eliminated in the Group Stage.

WHAT NEXT: The 22-year-old forward might make his debut for Pirates on Sunday when the Buccaneers play Stellenbosch in the Premier Soccer League game.