FIFA's Appeal Committee has partially upheld the Argentine Football Association's appeal against sanctions handed to several members of the national team following the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Nahuel Molina sees his suspension reduced, while the punishment against Leandro Paredes stands.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", FIFA cut the former Atlético Madrid man's ban from seven matches to four, and reduced his fine from 90,000 dollars to 60,000.

Paredes was not so fortunate. FIFA kept the midfielder's 10-match suspension in place along with a 90,000-dollar fine.

In an official statement, the Argentine Football Association said it would request the grounds for the decisions before challenging them at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). It insisted it held "sufficient arguments from both a factual and legal standpoint" to demand a review of the sanctions.

The timing is notable. CAS is currently examining the crisis surrounding another final, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Morocco and Senegal, with a final decision due by the end of November.

Sanctions over discriminatory chants at the World Cup final

Argentina's federation had appealed sanctions imposed by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee over discriminatory chants heard at the team's matches during the World Cup. That included the final against Spain last July, which Spain won 1-0 to be crowned champions.

FIFA hit the Argentine Football Association with a 321,000-dollar fine and restrictions on crowd attendance at the national team's matches. The punishments, based on various articles of FIFA's disciplinary code, stemmed from incidents in Argentina's games against Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland, England and Spain.

Thiago Almada received a one-match ban under the previous sanctions. Roberto Ayala, a member of the technical staff, was given a three-match ban.

Back in August, FIFA had approved the federation's request to count the players' suspensions across friendly matches and official fixtures played under the umbrella of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), "whichever comes first".