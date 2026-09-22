"Sons of whores and scum": obscene language and insulting chants against Real Madrid and Barcelona

La Liga have logged a series of offensive chants heard in stadiums across the seventh round of the top flight, along with the sixth round of the second division, and referred them to the Spanish Federation's Competitions Committee and the National Commission against Violence.

Each week, La Liga compile a report covering chants that incite violence, carry offensive content or promote intolerance, then pass it to the relevant authorities so action can follow.

According to Marca, the round produced chants aimed at several targets. Real Madrid and Barcelona featured, so did Spain, its national team and King Felipe VI, on top of others directed at players and referees.

The most notable incidents recorded by the league were as follows:

Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano

"Whore Spain, and the whore national team" during the second half, and "Spain is scum, the King is a fascist, and all his followers are sons of whores".

Celta v Racing

"Yes, damn it, whore Santander", on two occasions during the match.

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Sevilla v Barcelona

"Barcelona, Barcelona, scum!" on three occasions, and "Kick him, kick him", when one of Barcelona's players was receiving treatment from the medical staff on the pitch.

Getafe v Malaga

"Oh, oa, every day an idiot referees us!", in a chant directed at the referee.

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

"Madridistas, sons of whores" three times, and "Whore Real Madrid, whore Real Madrid" once more, and "Let them come and see him, let them come and see him, this is not a goalkeeper, this is a nightclub whore" once more.

Valencia v Real Sociedad

"Let them come and see him, let them come and see him, this is not a goalkeeper, this is a nightclub whore", and "Carlos Soler, son of a whore".

Cadiz v Girona

"Yaaaa son of a whore", for 3 seconds, when the away team's goalkeeper took a goal kick, on four occasions.

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