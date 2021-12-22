Sono 'not surprised' by his former player and ‘arrogant’ Mosimane

Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono says Pitso Mosimane “knew what he wanted in life” and is not surprised by what his protege has achieved.

Sono coached Mosimane at Jomo Cosmos during three spells in the 1980s and talks about his close appreciation of his student.

He says his protege cannot be changed from what he believes in.

“Pitso is level-headed. You know, he knew what he wanted in life,” Sono told iDiski Times.

“That’s important if you know what you want in life. And he’s been like that, he knew what he wanted in life. And that’s the difference. It’s not surprising. For me, I’m not surprised, I’m not shocked

“Ever since was he a young kid at the age of 16, he was arrogant and stubborn, you know, very, very stubborn. If Pitso believes in what he’s believing, you can’t change him.”

Now at the helm of Al Ahly, Mosimane has established himself as one of the best coaches on the continent.

He became the first South African to coach in North Africa and immediately recorded success in Egypt, guiding Al Ahly to two Caf Champions League titles, Caf Super Cup and an Egyptian Premier League crown.

The Cairo giants also participated at the Fifa Club World Cup earlier this year and settled for the bronze medal and they will return to the same competition in February 2022.

Mosimane is now bidding to defend the Caf Super Cup as the Cairo giants tussle against Raja Casablanca on Wednesday.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is concerned the Fifa Club World Cup could have affected some of his players.

“I have nine players who played in the Fifa Arab Cup and they were not in good feeling when they came back,” Mosimane told the Al Ahly website.

“Ali Maaloul [of Tunisia] lost the final, Badr Benoun [Morocco] lost the semi-final and the same happened for the Egyptian national team players. We have to understand that we have nine starters in the team and I saw them only on Monday, at the time that I have a match on Wednesday.

“We only had one training session on Monday [after the return of the international players] and we do not have a training today [Tuesday] because we have a match on Wednesday. It is tough for us, but it is our life.

“The players understand the principles and philosophy of how we play. We are a big team, and we will do well. When you coach a team like Al Ahly, you can never complain about stress or you should not be here. You are coaching Al Ahly, the biggest team in the continent.”

Al Ahly go into this match having last played a competitive match on November 25 in a 4-1 league win over Smouha in which Percy Tau grabbed a brace.