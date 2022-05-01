Sono discusses way forward after Jomo Cosmos relegation

Jomo Cosmos owner Jomo Sono has insisted they will not buy a Premier Soccer League status for a comeback following their relegation to the third division on Saturday.

Cosmos dropped to the third-tier of South African football with two National First Division matches to go after a 1-1 draw with TS Sporting.

The relegation to the semi-professional ranks marks an end to 39 years of playing professional football for Cosmos.

“I’m not going to buy someone else’s status,” said Sono as per Sowetan Live.

“I don’t have a problem with people who do that but I’m not going to do it. If I’m relegated, I’m going to play in the ABC Motsepe League.

“Why would I be sad? I’m not sad at all because if I’m relegated, I’m still going to be playing football in the ABC Motsepe League. It’s not like I will be switching to swimming.

“I will still be doing something that I love. As long as it’s football I can even go and play at Kwa Mai Mai. The things I have achieved in football are there for everyone to see and no one is going to erase them. They will always be there.

“I’ve won six trophies but when I bought Highlands Park and formed this club my aim wasn’t to challenge for titles. All I wanted was to develop and sell players. I did that and I will still be developing players even if I get relegated.”

Cosmos had celebrated players representing their badge like Bafana Bafana legend, Mark Fish, Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bucuane, ex-Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari, former Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, Helman Mkhalele, the late Philemon Masinga among several others

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane also turned out for Ezeknosi during his playing days and explains why he thinks Cosmos have fallen.

“It’s sad for the fact that they gave me a break, allowed me to showcase my talent and many other players like Son of the Soil coach Pitso Mosimane who is doing well for himself and the country,” Zwane said as per Far Post.

“Bad day for South African football, Cosmos has a rich history, but maybe these are results of poor planning because the game has evolved at the end of the day; the game has changed.

“It’s sad, but it’s a lesson to other clubs that there are no shortcuts in this game at the end of the day. That’s unfortunate; I wish we could help a team of that calibre not go down because the league they will participate in is not easy.

Article continues below

“The chances of coming back are very slim. Unfortunately, they are gone; tough luck, that’s part of the game, that’s the nature of the game, but I feel sorry for him.”

Cosmos last played in the PSL during the 2015/16 season.