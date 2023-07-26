Son of Orlando Pirates all-time PSL top goalscorer Benedict Vilakazi has his sights set on emulating his father and going one step better than the Bafana Bafana legend

Thato Mohlamme will make his debut in the upcoming Premier Soccer League season and he will look to hit the ground running.

Mohlamme has his sights on his father's record

He is the son of Orlando Pirates legend

The midfielder will play in the PSL next season

WHAT HAPPENED: The son of Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi, Mohlamme is one of the players who will forever be under the spotlight for being the offspring of a famous footballer. Mohlamme embraces that challenge and he wants to do better than his father.

That won't be the easiest of tasks as Vilakazi is still the highest goal scorer for Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League era having netted 52 goals between 1999 and 2007 with the Buccaneers.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I understand talk of such will happen, but he’s him and I am myself, but emulating him that is the target that I must aim higher than what he did. Nothing is impossible, it is possible. But to be honest, I’m so happy to have joined Bay and right now I want to work hard and that is the promise," Mohlamme was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"I speak to him every day and everything I do I learnt from him. But he told me I shouldn’t give myself pressure and play my own football because. He told me I shouldn’t be worried about what people are saying, but play my own football."

MOHLAMME IN ACTION:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mohlamme will join the exclusive list of fathers and sons who have played professional football such as Jomo Sono and son Bhamuza, Kaizer Motaung Senior and Junior, Bradley Grobler and his father Les, just to name a few.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mohlamme will make his debut in the premium division as he recently signed for Richards Bay and might make his debut on 5 August when the Natal Rich Boyz visit SuperSport United at their new home.

"Being in the top flight, it is not easy but one has to adjust. The way we are training, it shows I’m in the professional environment now. we sat down and spoke about everything before I came to Richards Bay," said Mohlamme.