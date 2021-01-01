'Something that has cost us all season' - Hunt bemoans Kaizer Chiefs' schoolboy defending

The 56-year-old tactician explained why Amakhosi have struggled in the league this season with team sitting outside the top eight on the PSL log

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt criticised his charges for their schoolboy defending following the team's draw with Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday.

Amakhosi showed character as they came back twice to hold Stellies to a 2-2 draw in the PSL match which took place at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Nathan Sinkala broke the deadlock after he was left unmarked by Erick Mathoho to hand Stellies the lead and Chiefs levelled matters through Leonardo Castro.

However, Amakhosi conceded again with their defence at sixes and sevens as Phathutshedzo Nange netted with a free header, but a late goal from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo ensured the game ended in a draw.

"It's been a problem for us, our Achilles heel this season, that area of the pitch, it cost us again tonight so disappointed," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"A little bit flat at times but we got into the game, the second goal took a little bit out of us but all in all disappointed with the result because I thought you gotta be better than that.

"You have to see the games out but they obviously had a foothold in the game, they got the goal, we chase it and once we got it, we got to 2-1 and you think 'ok'... then we had Castro off the field."

The four-time PSL title-winning coach feels that bad defending has cost the Glamour Boys all season with his side having failed to move into the top eight after drawing with Stellies.

"I mean the second goal was really schoolboy, same position, bad defending, something that has cost us all season," he continued.

"You don't want a game against Stellenbosch to go from end to end because that suits them, you want to say a little bit compact and we start chasing it, then the game opens up and it suits them.

"Because they got the type of strikers, the three of them like to play in half-space, the drop off and if you don't get tight, they bounce it and then you are in trouble and then we chase.

"As soon as we went 2-1... as I said we need to be better. It's two areas of the pitch that cost us the whole season."



Chiefs, who remained ninth on PSL standings, will be action in the Caf Champions League this weekend as they face Guinean giants Horoya AC in their last Group C match on April 10.

Amakhosi will qualify for the quarter-finals if they defeat Horoya at Stade General Lansana Conte in Conakry.