Something must be done immediately - ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Shongwe unhappy with Hunt

The former Eswatini international feels the Amakhosi players are lacking confidence hence the team's current struggles

Former midfielder Abel Shongwe has criticized the club's head coach Gavin Hunt for the team's poor results.

The Soweto giants have endured one of their worst starts to a season, this coming after Hunt was appointed prior to the start of the current campaign.

The veteran tactician was brought in to replace Ernst Middendorp with the German coach having guided Amakhosi to a second-place finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last season.

Shongwe, who played for Chiefs in the 1980s, is not pleased with how Hunt sets up the team and he believes that the four-time PSL title-winning coach is struggling to manage Amakhosi.

"Remember that the players that Hunt is using are the ones, who almost won the league title with Ernst Middendorp last season," Shongwe told Isolezwe.

"In my opinion, Hunt is finding it difficult to coach Chiefs. Sometimes he just sets up the team in a weird way.

"What has happened to Chiefs is shocking now, something must be done immediately."

Amakhosi are currently enduring a five-match winless run across all competitions after being held to a 0-0 draw by CD Primeiro de Agosto in the Caf first-round first-leg game at home on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys' current woes have seen their captain and trusted goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune make mistakes leading to goals in back-to-back PSL matches against Black and SuperSport United.

Nicknamed Chaklas, Shongwe feels Amakhosi's players are lacking confidence and they are not playing as a team hence the club's poor results this season.

"I don't know if they need counselling or not. When you see Chiefs players coming into the stadium that confidence is no longer with them," he added.

"Lately, it has hit even the goalkeepers. This is the first time I've seen Khune make such terrible mistakes.

"You can see the players are playing for themselves, this is no longer a team, they are not co-operating as a team."

Chiefs will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Agosto in the second-leg encounter in Angola on January 5.