Someone bewitched Mamelodi Sundowns to never win the MTN8 title – Ramasike

The retired Masandawana defender has backed the Chloorkop-based giants to retain their PSL crown while lamenting their bad luck in the Cup

With the Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign already approaching the end of the first quarter of 2019/20, former midfielder Eric Ramasike has hinted the reigning PSL champions are bewitched when it comes to the MTN8.

Sundowns have 14 points from six league games and remain the only team yet to suffer a defeat in the season as they occupy the third spot on the league table, and 'Tabayi' is confident the Brazilians can defend their PSL crown.

On the fact that they have lifted every trophy under coach Pitso Mosimane, the retired defender has jokingly hinted that the Chloorkop-based club is bewitched as they struggle to lift the MTN8 trophy, but has tipped them to reach the final of the Caf .

“I think reaching the group stages is a massive achievement once again. The team and the technical team must be congratulated,” Ramasike told Goal.

“On the MTN8, I think someone has bewitched Sundowns because they only reach the semi-finals and if they go to the final, they still lose. Someone must have ensured they don’t win this trophy.

“We can play well until the final, but no luck when it comes to winning the gold medal. However, they are through to the stages of the big fish which is the Champions League.

“I am confident we will go to the finals this year. They are doing well and what is pleasing is to see the goals. They have the squad and the depth even if injuries strike, the coach isn’t concerned. The players are experienced when it comes to the domestic and continental schedule.”

Despite managing to win their game against Black last week, Ramasike believes the reigning PSL champions should have done better in the second half of the match.

“I think they’re doing well so far, they played well against Leopards in their previous game but they must keep the same performances. I think they didn’t do well in the second half compared to how they started the game,” he continued.

“In my opinion, they were lucky to survive against Leopards because they were on the back foot in the second half. However, we have to commend them for managing to get another win.”

Moreover, the former Moroka Swallows player has backed Masandawana to retain their PSL title and believes the fact 'Jingles' is the only coach yet to suffer a defeat in the top-flight will boost their morale going forward.

Article continues below

“The fact that they have not lost a single match is a sign of good things to come. It’s a good sign they can retain the title but let me be honest, it will not be easy,” added the 47-year-old.

“It’s good for the team for confidence and to believe in their style and philosophy but they are not there as yet. We know once they get the goals and their momentum – they will beat many teams.”