'Somebody wasted Chivaviro's time' - Orlando Pirates legend Malesela reveals how he shaped Kaizer Chiefs-linked striker

Former Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is adamant he played a crucial role in helping Kaizer Chiefs-linked Ranga Chivaviro improve his game.

Chivaviro hit greater heights this past season

Pirates tipped to beat Chiefs to his signature

Malesela on how he improved the striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Chivaviro worked under Malesela early in the 2022/23 season, but things did not go as planned, and he was suspended before eventually being fired.

However, the former Orlando Pirates captain insists he had done enough in fine-tuning the striker who went on to deliver 10 goals in 19 Premier Soccer League matches, and seven in the Caf Confederation Cup whereby the team reached the semis.

Malesela stated the 30-year-old did not get good guidance in his former teams which made him play individual football.

WHAT HE SAID: "The funny part is that the players I have coached move on to bigger clubs, and most of the time, and the funny part is that players that have moved from clubs I have coached have somehow gone to Pirates, I don't know why," Malesela told PowerSport Extra.

"If truth be told, I said to him [Chivaviro], 'Hey you know somebody somewhere wasted your time in terms of teaching you how to relate to the striking position.'

"And I think there are quite a number of things that he has taken from what I said. Because for me, he was taught bad things, for instance, not being a team player.

"Football has changed so much that even when you are a striker, you really have to share with other people, but I don't think he was taught that he can share but now he can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallants were relegated from the South African top tier at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Chivaviro had done enough to attract interest from Caf Confederation Cup finalists Yanga SC.

Soweto giants Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have also been linked with the striker, but reports have it Chivaviro has agreed to sign for the latter.

WHAT NEXT: Chivaviro is aiming at sorting his future ahead of the pre-season.