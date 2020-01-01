'Somebody says I'm disloyal' - Mosimane hits back at Mokwena

The 56-year-old recently left the Brazilians for the Red Devils after eight years at Chloorkop

coach Pitso Mosimane has hit back at what appeared to be a jab directed at him by assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Mokwena was rumoured to be on his way to Al Ahly as an assistant to Mosimane who left the Brazilians this week to join the Red Devils on a two-year deal which runs until 2022.

However, the 35-year-old mentor released a statement, indicating that he will be staying at Sundowns because he was 'loyal'.

The word 'loyal' didn't sit well with Mosimane as he felt Mokwena was referring to him after leaving Sundowns for Al Ahly.

In a reply to a congratulatory statement by the South African presidency, the Kagiso-born mentor took a swipe at his former colleague.

Thank you very much President.🇿🇦🇪🇬, but Somebody says I am DISLOYAL to have gone over there!It is so unfortunate but God has taught me to forgive, as l keep marching on.😭☹️ pic.twitter.com/VxraH825N2 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 3, 2020

The pair worked together for years and it was Mokwena who first jumped the ship, joining as an assistant to Milutin Sredojevic.

Mokwena spent two-and-a-half years at Mayfair before he went to to be their head coach.

It was Mosimane who urged the Sundowns management to bring Mokwena back to the club following Chippa's decision not to renew his contract beyond June 2020.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the appointment of Mosimane as Al Ahly coach.

Ramaphosa said the Kagiso-born mentor will be missed as a force in South African football, and he feels his appointment will strengthen relations between and .

"Pitso Mosimane will be missed as a force in South African football but his appointment by our continent’s flagship club strengthens the bonds of friendship between our two countries," said Ramaphosa on the presidency website.



"It is also a recognition of the talent and capability that resides within our own continent. I wish Pitso and his team well as they fly our flag and the flag of continental football with a club in whose success all Africans take pride," added Ramaphosa.