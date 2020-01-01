Somebody had to deal with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' dominance - Mosimane

The Kagiso-born mentor has won a whopping nine trophies with the Brazilians since his arrival in 2012, and that's exactly what his intentions were

Pitso Mosimane said one of the reasons he accepted to coach was to end the dominance by and .

The two Soweto giants won three league titles between them in 2011 and 2013, just months before Mosimane's appointment as head coach of the Brazilians.

The 55-year-old mentor brought back the good old days at Sundowns in his first full season in charge; winning the league title at the end of the 2013/14 season.

"It has been tough for me but I just think that somebody has got to do that; somebody had to step in and deal with the monotony of the Soweto giants," said Mosimane quoted SowetanLIVE.

And Mosimane feels both Chiefs and Pirates like the competition given to them by his Sundowns team.

"I think that it is only fair, it is good for competition. I think that they [Chiefs and Pirates] also like the competition to realise that it is all about life," he said.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor made reference to the Premier League, saying the teams such as and have fallen behind the likes of and in recent years.

"You go to the English Premier League right now, where are the Manchester United stories and them? They are no longer there, Man United and Arsenal ... where are they?" he asked.

"Now it’s Manchester City and Liverpool. It’s generations you know, it’s the way it is."

Mosimane has previously been embroiled in a war of words with coaches in the , and in recent months, he has had a lot to say about Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.

He revealed that those small battles are what makes him who he is as they test his character as a human being.

"There are new rivalries all the time. There is Ernst Middendorp now," he continued.

“The thing is you must have endurance. If you don’t have endurance, you will be in trouble but it is good for me because it is a good test and it is good for me to know who I am. It is good for me to stand the test of time."

"Now there are the two Germans around [Middendorp and Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer]," concluded Mosimane.