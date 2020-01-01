'Some players are too poor to play for Kaizer Chiefs' - club legend McGregor

Criticism of Amakhosi continue following their spectacular miss of a first league title since 2015

Former forward Shane McGregor feels that the majority of the club’s players are of less quality and do not deserve to play for the Soweto giants.

McGregor’s remarks come after Chiefs were beaten to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title by on the final day of the campaign.

It was a spectacular fall for Amakhosi who had led the standings for 28 games and came within 31 minutes of clinching the league title but drew 1-1 with FC when a win would have seen them crowned.

While most criticism has fallen on former coach Ernst Middendorp, McGregor feels that Chiefs’ problems are beyond the German’s tactics but extends to poor quality on the pitch.

“The proper mess is that the majority of the players are not Chiefs material,” said McGregor as per Sowetan Live.

“I can’t name them, but about seven players are too poor to play for Chiefs. Yes, the past coaches were not good enough, but the players are also mediocre. If they win that appeal [in the Court of Arbitration for Sport] they must start to sign good players.”

As Chiefs have failed to win the league title since 2015, they reacted to last weekend's result by firing coach Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett.

The arrival of a new coach could see a player purge taking place at the club.

Middendorp’s signings like Anthony Akumu, Lazarous Kambole and Yagan Sasman have often attracted criticism that they performed below par.

Also veterans like Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande have been far from impressive of late.

What could be the biggest disapproval of Middendorp’s tactics is how he failed to create a mean attacking machine between Khama Billiat, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama.

Although Billiat’s form improved in the last two games of the season, the Zimbabwean appeared a frustrated man for the better part of the season.

Gavin Hunt has been strongly linked to replace Middendorp while Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has expressed interest to take over the Chiefs job.

The club is expected to announce a new coach soon.