The coaching profession is not respected – Maritzburg United’s Tinkler

The Team of Choice manager has expressed his views on the rate at which PSL coaches lose their jobs

coach Eric Tinkler believes many club bosses do not respect their profession as coaches, suggesting that expecting to beat or are not realistic.

The former Bafana Bafana player has also praised his team’s character after bagging their second successive Premier Soccer League ( ) win, this time over FC on Wednesday night.

Moreover, the Team of Choice boss has also challenged his men to go all out for the Telkom Knockout Cup competition but insists the league is their bread and butter.

“Definitely it was important to try and collect three points tonight but not forget that Baroka is a difficult team, to be honest, I thought they deserved a lot more against (Kaizer) Chiefs and even tonight, they could say they deserved a lot,” Tinkler told the media after their victory at home.

“But I think the character again shone tonight, the bravery from our players. Two not so great performances but two great results and that stems from the fact we put the ball into the back of the net, you talk about the clean sheets but we’ve conceded five and the log leaders have also conceded five.”

Speaking about the upcoming TKO Cup that is set to be launched on Wednesday, the former manager has revealed their ambitions, whilst stating that the Fifa break will help his players.

“The Telkom Cup is coming and I explained to the players that we can consider going for the Telkom but first and foremost, the league has to take precedence. Let’s get that job done tonight and they did the job which is good,” he continued.

“The players need to get a break for a few days away. Some people don’t understand that with the pressure we have been under, it affects them physically and mentally, it’s been tough and we can come back in.

“Those players that were not playing regularly, Thami (Sangweni) was much better when he came in and in the last game he struggled for speed and that only comes with games.”

Although he could not directly refer to Clinton Larsen who was axed after losing to the Buccaneers, the 49-year-old manager has called for club bosses to respect their profession, adding that losing is not easy.

“We’ve kept more clean sheets and conceded five so is Chiefs. Other teams have 14 and 12 goals conceded but where are they sitting in the league and where are we sitting?” he responded.

“Our problem is scoring, I’ve been saying that but that has been falling on deaf ears, why is that, because we are judged whether did you win or lose, everybody just cares about that.

“Sometimes people have to be realistic and to say there is an expectation to go and beat Sundowns, are you being realistic?. A coach gets fired because he loses to Orlando Pirates, are you being realistic?

“These are questions that obviously need to be raised because ultimately, to a degree, I’m going to say this for the first time. I think a lot of people don’t respect our profession and how hard pour profession is, a lot of people if they come and sit in our shoes they will get a massive fright - losing is not easy,” he concluded.