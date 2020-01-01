Some fans didn't want me at Orlando Pirates - Mhango

The 27-year-old striker remembers how Bucs fans on social media ridiculed the management for bringing him on board from the Students

Gabadinho Mhango has recalled how a section of fans on social media the criticised the club for signing him from .

The Malawi international arrived from the Students just before the start of the 2019-20 season, and despite being a proven goalscorer at his previous clubs, there were still those who felt he wasn't going to do well at Pirates.

Mhango said it is sometimes difficult to avoid reading what fans say but he didn't allow the negative comments to affect him.

He went on to score 16 league goals and he finished the campaign as the joint-top goalscorer and the club's top goalscorer with 17 goals across all competitions.

"When I joined the club, I read some comments on social media about me. Some people were saying, 'why sign Mhango? We need a goalscorer not Mhango, and stuff like that," Mhango told the Bucs website.

"Obviously, as players, we try as much as possible to avoid reading negative comments but sometimes it’s impossible to ignore them.

"But I believe in myself and that is why I never allowed the negative voices to get into my head."

With 16 strikes to his name, Mhango has further revealed that his target was 15 goals when he first joined the Buccaneers.

Of the 16 league goals he scored, the diminutive marksman said the scorcher he scored against in the team's 3-2 loss as well as the goal against stood out for him.

"Before the season started my target was to score 15 goals. I always believed that I have the ability to score goals and I did just that, but credit must also go to my teammates. I am not alone out there on the field; I have quality players around me who made this all possible," added Mhango.

"All goals are good goals but there are a few that even when you watch them again and again, they leave you saying “wow”. I would say my goal against Kaizer Chiefs was good. Oh, and the one against Polokwane City.

"It’s something that I have been working on at training. I even like to score similar goals when playing Fifa on PlayStation. It’s where I cut onto my right foot and then curl a shot to the top corner."

While winning the top goalscorer is good enough for any striker, the speedy attacker said his desire is to win silverware with Pirates and he's confident the entire team can deliver that in the near future.

"You can win a top goalscorer award but at the end of the day, what matters most is what we achieve as a team. This club is due a trophy and it’s up to all of us to make it happen. I truly believe that with the players that we have we can achieve whatever we set our minds on," concluded the Bucs man.