Solskjaer refuses to wade in on Man City FFP ruling as he heaps praise on Martial

Pep Guardiola defended his side after CAS overturned their two-year ban, with Jose Mourinho having claimed the decision was a "disgrace"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be drawn into a debate about whether or not it was right that had their two-year European ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The regulatory body delivered their decision on City’s appeal on Monday, with Pep Guardiola’s side now eligible to play in the Champions League for the next two years.

As a result, will have to finish in the top four to secure a place in the next season’s competition, while a win would also be sufficient to get them back at Europe's top table.

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have been vocal in their opinions on the decision, with the former United boss branding the ruling a "disgrace".

Pep Guardiola hit back at City’s critics on Tuesday by claiming that the club deserved an apology but, despite the change potentially affecting United, Solskjaer would not be drawn on the matter.

"I think other people can debate that and want to debate that. I don't think that's my job, my job is to focus on the next game and do the right things," the Red Devils boss said.

"With Financial Fair Play it was brought in to keep football clubs financially sustainable and that's important. They give us rules, that's what we're focusing on and let other people discuss the rights and wrongs."

United will now have to go to on Thursday night and get a result if they’re to keep up their chase on the top four with just four league games of the season remaining.

Solskjaer’s side have impressed since the restart with the front line on fire and the United manager has been particularly impressed with Anthony Martial’s development.

He added: "It's great when you're a striker scoring goals, on top of your game, fit and strong.

"Mason [Greenwood] has come into the frame and not looked back since the restart and it's fantastic to see them on the training ground; 'Is he in better position or am I able to finish?' They're team players, it's all very positive.

"Martial’s definitely developing, improving and enjoying his football, he's stepped it up as an individual and more as a team player - and physically.

"I remember there were talks about our forwards being the least active and there were stats flying around but Anthony is now working really hard for the team and he is a quality, quality finisher."