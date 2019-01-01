Solskjaer on Herrera to PSG links: He'll announce his future soon

The 29-year-old is widely expected to leave Old Trafford, with Paris Saint-Germain a likely destination

Ander Herrera will make an announcement over his future soon, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to lose Adrien Rabiot to when his contract expires and they reportedly see Herrera as a good replacement.

Speaking on Friday at a press conference ahead of Man Utd's final game of the season this Sunday, Solskjaer said of Herrera: "Ander might play [against Cardiff], I don’t know yet. We haven’t picked the team and he’s probably going to announce himself later on where he’s going to continue his football."

The 29-year-old admitted he and the club were not on the same page in terms of contract negotiations back in April.

Herrera moved to Old Trafford from in 2014 and has won the , the and the with the Manchester club.

He has become won of the leaders in Man Utd's squad insisted last week that the club's players needed to take responsibilty for their poor season and the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are now set for a busy summer of transfer activity as Solskjaer looks to put his own mark down on the squad since being appointed as permanent boss.

It was reported on Friday morning that Man Utd are close to signing talented Swansea winger Daniel James for £15 million, while they are also linked with defenders like Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

Speaking about potential moves when the window opens, Solskjaer continued: "There are players whose contracts have run out, some players will definitely come in.

"Some young players will come in. We have worked since I came into the club, on recruitment. We have identified some players who we think will fit the squad, our squad, Let’s hope we can get some over the line."

The Reds will be expected by many to return to competing for major honours next season, but Solskjaer admitted a bid for the Premier League title would be miraculous.

His side are 29 points behind league leaders going into their fixture against Cardiff at Old Trafford, and have failed to win a trophy in 2018-19.