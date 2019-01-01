Solskjaer has 'big decision' to make on Pogba's future, says Ferdinand

The France midfielder could leave Old Trafford in the summer, the club's former defender has acknowledged

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a "big decision" to make on Paul Pogba's future, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Pogba failed to make much of an impact on Tuesday, as United went crashing out of the with a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona.

The international was often linked with a move away from Old Trafford earlier in the season, as he publicly feuded with manager Jose Mourinho.

But Pogba has been revitalised under Solskjaer, temporarily slowing down rumours that he could be set for a transfer.

With , and among the clubs reportedly interested, however, Ferdinand said that Pogba could still depart this summer.

"I think there’s a big decision in the summer. I think it’s up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer," the former Man Utd defender said on BT Sport.

"There’s been things in the media mooted that he might want to leave or he’s fancying a trip abroad but I think you build the team around a player of this calibre.

"He’s got 16 goals this season, albeit six of them penalties - but the output in terms of goals has shown a marked improvement since Ole’s come in. So that’s a thing I’m sure he’ll take into account."

"To shift blame on him from a game like today, I think no one’s come out of this with any flying colours.

"It’s going to be over the time that Ole’s been here and Ole will have to judge: ‘Do I build the team around him and the ability that he’s got and the attributes that he has?’ or if Paul wants to leave.

"I would keep him here because Man United, they need stars, they need players who can turn games and he can do that."

That decision will have to wait, however.

The Old Trafford side will have to turn their focus quickly back to the Premier League. The club are looking to climb back into the top four, but face two tough tests in the coming week, with on Sunday and next Wednesday.