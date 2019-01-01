Solskjaer expects more inconsistency from Man Utd after ‘rollercoaster’ year in charge

The Red Devils remain a work in progress, with their Norwegian coach admitting that there will be more dips in an ongoing bid to return former glories

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits to having taken in a “rollercoaster” year as manager of and says there will be more “inconsistency” from the Red Devils to come.

Ironing out those flaws is taking longer than many at Old Trafford would have liked.

United find themselves outside of the top four again after struggling to replicate their impressive performances against fellow heavyweights when facing so-called lesser sides.

Solskjaer believes he has things heading in the right direction, 12 months on from taking the reins on an initial interim basis from Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are, however, a work in progress and there remain calls for patience in an ongoing bid to return former glories to the 13-time Premier League champions.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “It'll take time as everything will do in football.

“We're such a young team that we're still going to see some inconsistency but you're not going to see us surrender - you're not going to see that.

“I never fly off if we're doing well and I don't really get too down when it's going against us because it's a fine line there and fine margins between success and not-so-great results in football.

“I think that's me as a person. It's just looking forward to the next one and how I can make sure we do the job properly and that we're prepared for what's going to come.

“You've got to take the ups and the downs and the setbacks with the same mentality as when you're doing well. You're not going to see me in the dumps and you're not going to see me in the skies.”

He added: “We want to get back into winning ways. We want to lift trophies.

“We've got two fantastic derbies coming up [with City in the semi-finals] and some very important away games. We've also got the so of course, let's see where we are in May.”

Solskjaer was handed a rescue mission upon returning to Old Trafford, with a 1999 Treble winner asked to steady a ship which had started to sink again under Mourinho.

Questions have been asked of his suitability to that task on a regular basis, but he is working on a three-year contract and concedes that life back in Manchester was never likely to be smooth sailing.

“It's been a rollercoaster,” Solskjaer said after reaching a notable mark in his coaching career.

“But it's been fantastic. It's been a year that maybe I didn't think was going to come but deep down in the back of my mind, I always dreamt about this job.”

United, who have taken four wins from their last five games in all competitions, will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a trip to struggling .