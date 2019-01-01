Solskjaer expecting more business at Man Utd amid links to Maguire and Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting to complete more transfer business before the summer window slams shut.

The Red Devils have already tied up deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with focus being shifted to young players with the potential for future development.

New contracts have also been put in place with the likes of Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Andreas Pereira.

Solskjaer is pleased with the business United have carried out but is hoping for more movement to come, with his side continuing to be linked with Leicester defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils boss told the club’s official website on his recruitment plans: “Well, it’s a long-term and it's a short-term project.

“You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well, of course.

“I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two.

“Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I’ve been in touch with Joel [Glazer] and Ed [Woodward] and all the recruitment people, and analysis people.

“I’ve got to say it’s been very good so far. I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done.”

While hinting that he may be able to get more big-money signings over the line, Solskjaer is just as happy to have kept key men on his books.

There are still issues to be addressed, such as David de Gea’s deal, while Ander Herrera has departed for Paris Saint-Germain, but United have been able to tie important figures to fresh terms.

“Of course, over the summer we're delighted that we have got Juan sorted, Marcus, Axel [Tuanzebe] and Andreas,” said Solskjaer.

“People in different stages of their career.

“There are young lads coming through our academy and showing their ability and mentality as a Manchester United player.

“Then you’ve got Juan, who is a true professional and a fantastic lad. He is going to be so important in this group to help the youngsters.”