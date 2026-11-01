Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Besiktas v Adana Demirspor - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Solskjær: Carrick is the right man to lead Manchester United

Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
M. Carrick
O. Solskjaer
England
Norway

Red Devils manager under pressure

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Michael Carrick is the "right man" to "lead the Red Devils forward" despite the mounting pressure on his former team-mate.

Manchester United's disastrous start to the season rolled on yesterday, as Carrick's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the ninth round of the Premier League.

The visitors edged the first half, but they fell behind soon after the restart when Morgan Rogers, a recent Chelsea signing, burst through the United defence and lifted the ball over Senne Lammens.

Carrick still fancied a comeback. That hope died when Lisandro Martinez was sent off for two reckless fouls, the second of them conceding a penalty that Cole Palmer tucked away.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE

Nine matches without a win now. It is United's longest such run since 1988, and it leaves them languishing in seventeenth.

Calls from Old Trafford officials for Carrick's dismissal have resurfaced after United came away from Stamford Bridge empty-handed, yet the former England midfielder looks set to take charge of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Roma.

Reports suggest Carrick will also be in the dugout for next weekend's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa before United's hierarchy weigh up the situation during the international break.

Even as they stick with Carrick for now, United have already made initial approaches to three potential replacements: Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann.

Solskjaer backed Carrick's appointment last January, and he still reckons his former team-mate can turn things around at Old Trafford, according to the English newspaper "Metro".

He told Norwegian channel TV2: "Michael has everything it takes to lead this club forward. I think he is the right man."

Solskjaer added: "He understands the club, he understands the fans, and he knows what is required. You do not see that 'evil' in him. But it is there, and it is in me too. We are incredibly alike."

He continued: "Perhaps many did not expect me to become a football manager, and certainly not Manchester United manager. And perhaps many thought the same about Michael Carrick."

"When I spoke with Manchester United's management, I praised Michael a great deal," he went on. "I said: 'If you choose him, you will get a capable man.' And I believe he did the same for me."

After Ruben Amorim's dismissal at the start of the year, Solskjaer spoke with United officials Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada and confirmed he had "offered" to return to the club.

That offer followed the club legend's three-year spell in charge of the Red Devils, which ended in 2021.

Solskjaer said: "I had a good conversation with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada. We did not discuss the length of the contract or anything like that."

He explained: "I offered to step in if needed, and I did not demand anything. I shared my thoughts on what is required for the club to move forward. We had one brief conversation. There were no negotiations."

Reflecting on his own time in charge of Manchester United, Solskjaer added: "There were some wonderful moments, but there is a time for everything."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google