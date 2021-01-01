Solskjaer addresses forward injury crisis after Man Utd's draw with Milan as Martial joins crocked list

The Norwegian manager is now sweating on the fitness of his main attackers ahead of a Premier League meeting with West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed a mounting injury crisis among his forwards after Manchester United's draw with Milan, which saw Anthony Martial join the club's list of crocked stars.

Martial picked up a knock that forced him to come off early in the second half of Thursday's Europa League encounter, with teenage winger Amad Diallo coming on in his stead to score United's only goal of the game.

Marcus Rashford was forced to miss the 1-1 draw with an ankle issue along with Edinson Cavani, who has sat out United's last two outings due to a muscle injury. If Martial's problem turns out to be serious, Solskjaer will have a major selection dilemma on his hands for a meeting with West Ham on Sunday.

What's been said?

"Anthony, he got a whack on his hip so that’s another forward that we need to scan and have to look at," the Red Devils boss told a post-match press conference.

"Definitely hope Marcus is back for next Thursday in Milan, I’m not sure if he’ll make Sunday, but fingers crossed because we will need him.

"Edinson I don’t think will be ready for Sunday no."

What other games could Martial miss?

United supporters will hope that Martial is given the all-clear after a scan ahead of a tough run of fixtures for Solskjaer's side.

After the Premier League clash against West Ham, the Red Devils will turn their attention to the second leg of their round of 16 Europa League tie with Milan at San Siro on March 18.

United are scheduled to face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals three days later, with the international break set to come into effect thereafter.

What else did Solskjaer say?

Solskjaer lamented his team's laborious build-up play against Milan, who were good value for the draw in the end and now have an away goal to take back to the Italian capital.

However, the Norwegian is confident that United will produce an improved performance away from home, especially if he can welcome a few key players back into the fold.

"We were too slow in possession and even though we had the same amount as them we never used the ball well enough, we never played it well enough or quick enough," said Solskjaer.

Article continues below

"We started really slow and I’m disappointed in that but hopefully, we can have one or two players back for next week so maybe it will be a better game.

"[The away goal] makes it harder but it makes us have to go down there and score goals and win the game that might suit, it probably will suit us."

Further reading