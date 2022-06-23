Solomons saga: Kaizer Chiefs followed protocol in signing wing-back from Swallows - Motaung

The Amakhosi official has decided to allay fears Amakhosi could face another transfer ban following the 26-year-old's acquisition

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has insisted the club followed protocol when signing Dillon Solomons from Swallows.



Royal have indicated that they could dispute the transfer and it has been reported the Durban side has claimed that they had an agreement in place with Swallows regarding the signing of Solomons before Amakhosi signed him.



Chiefs have been involved in a transfer saga before as Fifa banned the Soweto giants from signing players for two transfer windows after signing Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana illegally from his native Malagasy outfit Fosa Juniors in 2020.



However, Motaung pointed out that this time Amakhosi are innocent and that if there's an issue it could be between Swallows and Royal.



"It's a simple one. The matter is between Swallows and Royal AM. It has nothing to do with Chiefs," Motaung told Sowetan.



"You must speak to Swallows and Royal, thina asazi ukuthi kwenzakalani [we don't know what's happening].



"We followed all the protocols and that's why we announced the player. If there are problems, Swallows and Royal AM know. Chiefs are innocent."



It has also been reported that Royal paid a certain amount to Swallows for Solomons' services before Amaswaiswai decided to sell the former Stellenbosch FC player to Chiefs.



Royal CEO Sinky Mnisi implied there could be something sinister in Solomons' transfer when speaking on Metro FM on Tuesday night.



"The player [Solomons] has nothing to do with that transaction as well. The player's agent [Grant Nieuwenhuys] doesn't know anything about the deal," Motaung continued.



"If Sinky has Solomons's clearance or a contract with the player, maybe he can talk."



When contacted for a comment on the matter by the same publication, Swallows chairman David Mogashoa said, "we don't comment on such matters."