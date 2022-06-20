Solomons, Mahlatsi, Matlou, Sithebe: Kaizer Chiefs bolster squad with four new signings
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of four new players, while also promoting a reserve team player to the first team.
Chiefs announced the arrival of Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe comes in from AmaZulu.
All the four new signings are midfielders and they join the former Stellenbosch FC duo of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez as new signings.
The Soweto giants announced in a statement, late Monday, that they had secured the services of the players while also promoting attacker Mduduzi Shabalala from their reserve side.
