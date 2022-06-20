Solomons, Mahlatsi, Matlou, Sithebe: Kaizer Chiefs bolster squad with four new signings

Dillon Solomons & Kaizer Motaung Jnr, Kaizer Chiefs, June 2022
The Soweto giants have now brought in a total of six new faces as they rebuild under Arthur Zwane ahead of the 2022/23 season

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of four new players, while also promoting a reserve team player to the first team.

Chiefs announced the arrival of Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe comes in from AmaZulu.

All the four new signings are midfielders and they join the former Stellenbosch FC duo of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez as new signings.

The Soweto giants announced in a statement, late Monday, that they had secured the services of the players while also promoting attacker Mduduzi Shabalala from their reserve side.

