Solomons, Mahlatsi, Matlou, Sithebe: Kaizer Chiefs bolster squad with four new signings

The Soweto giants have now brought in a total of six new faces as they rebuild under Arthur Zwane ahead of the 2022/23 season

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of four new players, while also promoting a reserve team player to the first team.

Chiefs announced the arrival of Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou from Swallows FC while Siyethemba Sithebe comes in from AmaZulu.

All the four new signings are midfielders and they join the former Stellenbosch FC duo of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez as new signings.

The Soweto giants announced in a statement, late Monday, that they had secured the services of the players while also promoting attacker Mduduzi Shabalala from their reserve side.

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Siyethemba Sithebe to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 2 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeSithebe #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/OieLhzNEVX — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Dillan Solomons to the Amakhosi Family on a 4 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeSolomons #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/r5QAVtwMH6 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Kamohelo Mahlatsi to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 3 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeMahlatsi #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/yyt76gLVcd — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Lehlogonolo Matlou to the Amakhosi Family after signing a 2 year contract. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeMatlou #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jrOg7RoO7g — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022

Player Updates



Our new soldiers reported for duty today. We officially welcome Zitha Kwinika to the Amakhosi Family on a 3 year deal. We look forward to working with you Khosi!#WelcomeKwinika #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/z1c0HWWsuq — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 20, 2022