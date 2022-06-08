Solomons: Clubs join Kaizer Chiefs in race to sign Swallows FC star

The hard-running winger, who can also operate as a wing-back, is a wanted man after impressing in his first season with Amaswaiswai

Kaizer Chiefs look set to face competition in their pursuit of Swallows FC's flying winger Dillon Solomons.



The 25-year-old caught the eye with some top-notch performances in his debut season with Amaswaiswai in the Premier Soccer League during the 2021-22 campaign.



Solomons' displays have not gone unnoticed with Chiefs being admirers of the Cape Town-born player, but Swallows chairman David Mogashoa has recently told GOAL that they will listen to offers after the ongoing PSL promotional/relegation playoffs.



His agent Grant Nieuwenhuys has now disclosed that Swallows has received interest from five clubs.



“I have been getting calls, no less than five clubs have called for Dillan," Nieuwenhuys of GN Sports Agency confirmed to iDiski Times.



"But we are not making any decision because we want to give Swallows and their Chairman the respect they deserve. Dillan needs to first help the club stay up and then we will discuss his future."



Solomons scored four goals from 20 top-flight matches, but Swallows finished 15th on the PSL standings which sees the team battling in the playoffs where they are looking to avoid relegation to the NFD.



Nieuwenhuys indicated that there will be a decision taken regarding the former Stellenosch FC player's future after the playoffs which are scheduled to come to an end next week Wednesday.



“Myself, with the Chairman of Swallows and whoever, will take a firm decision directly after the play-offs, that is where we at," he continued.



“I know there are rumours and stuff but you can take it from me, it’s not that I haven’t spoken to clubs, but I’ve told them the same thing. Let’s see what happens with Swallows come next Wednesday.”