Solomons clears air on signing for Kaizer Chiefs after Royal AM links

The 26-year-old will be playing in his third Premier Soccer League season after moving to Amakhosi from Swallows FC

Kaizer Chiefs new signing Dillon Solomons has admitted joining the Soweto giants was not an easy decision as he clarifies the move which came amid reported Royal AM interest.

Soon after Solomons was confirmed as a Chiefs player, Royal AM chief executive Sinky Mnisi appeared to suggest this was a controversial move.

But the player has now clarified how the move to Naturena came about.

“Well, basically I knew where I wanted to be and I didn’t feel any type of way. I knew that it would blow over because I knew the situation that I was in,” said Solomons as per Sowetan Live.

“At that moment I was a bit nervous but obviously I knew that I didn’t do anything wrong or whatever I did was the right way.

“I was not fully aware of it. I just heard that Royal AM wanted players at that moment, but I was not fully aware that they did whatever they did. So for me, I’m happy where I am now.”

Solomons has conceded signing for Chiefs was not an easy choice.

His time at Swallows was his second season playing top-flight league football, having previously turned out for Stellenbosch where he managed just three league games during 2019/20.

“It was a big decision for me, so it took a lot of effort to try and get this deal done, but we worked hard and last season was a breakthrough for me,” Solomons said.

“So this decision wasn’t easy because a lot of people dream about this and to get this opportunity means the world to me.

“I think there is enough experience to carry us. We call it a new age and we are working hard on maintaining the unity in the team. That’s very important to us.

“We don’t break the unity in the team at the moment and the spirit at the club at this moment is huge, starting with our youngsters winning trophies and it rubs off on us. Hopefully this season we will bring the glory back.”

Solomons’ agent Grant Nieuwenhuys also revealed that Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates were interested in the player.