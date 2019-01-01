Solomon Kwambe warns Lobi Stars ahead of Enugu Rangers tie

The Pride of Benue defender has counselled his teammates not to recall their fine form with the Flying Antelopes in previous games

Lobi Stars’ Solomon Kwambe has warned his teammates not to rely solely on the results of their past matches with Enugu Rangers ahead of another clash with the Flying Antelopes in Enugu on Wednesday.

The Pride of Benue have had the upper hand in the games between both teams in the top flight recently, with three wins and a draw in their last four games.

But Kwambe has urged his teammates to work extra hard to ensure that they maintain their fine run against in Enugu.

He said the draw they got against MFM in Lagos was important because it made them forget about their embarrassing defeat to in Akure prior to the fixture.

The defender added that his teammates are buoyed by the result against the Olukoya Boys and the excellent record they have against the Flying Antelopes, as they prepare for another duel on Wednesday.

“I think that the loss we had in Akure we have forgotten about it and you can see the outcome in Lagos [against MFM],” Kwambe told the media.

“We came to Enugu with a positive mindset that it will end on a positive note. I think that we are at home as we played our continental matches in Enugu and I believe that will also count for us. No doubt, the game of football can be interesting.

“No doubt, we have been having it easy over Rangers in the past two years but the game can change tomorrow. I strongly believe that we shall leave with our heads held high.”

Kwambe and are struggling to move into the playoff zone on the Nigerian Professional Football League table and are currently in the fourth spot with 21 points from 14 games, three points adrift of the top three places occupied by , and MFM.