'Solinas in the bracket of Casares' - Motaung breaks silence on Italian's stint with Kaizer Chiefs

The 75-year-old admits Amakhosi took a gamble by hiring the Italian mentor but he had some kind words for his predecessor Steve Komphela

chairman Kaizer Motaung has broken his silence on the two coaches who succeeded Stuart Baxter between 2015 and 2018.

Steve Komphela took over from Baxter at the start of the 2015/16 season before Giovanni Solinas was tasked with leading the team at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, the two coaches failed to deliver silverware and left Chiefs, who then re-hired Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

Motaung was hard on Solinas, saying he falls in the same bracket with Orlando Casares - an Argentine mentor who coached Amakhosi and failed dismally in 1983.

"Solinas... you can put him in the bracket of Casares; very flamboyant, nicely dressed and a nice guy," said Motaung as quoted by TimesLIVE.

"And you think, 'hey, there’s something there.' There was nothing there. He was just lucky that there was a team."

Motaung added he was confident Steve Komphela would be successful at Chiefs when he first hired him and he spoke of a number of factors that could have led to his failure to deliver trophies.

"I must confess. I was confident that Steve was going to do it because of his work ethic," added Motaung.

"I felt that Steve understands the players and he'd been around for quite a while.

"I felt that Steve would be a success, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out well.

"It could be either him or the entire technical team that he put around him was not the right one.

"We don’t know but we cannot fault him for working and his work ethic.

"Maybe it could again be the question of being at the right place at the right time, but as I’ve just told you about Casares, he was just at the right place at the right time."