Solinas: I am happy for Kaizer Chiefs but I will be back

The Italian coach was fired just a few months into his contract with Amakhosi in 2018, but he hasn't given up on a possible return to South Africa

Former and mentor Giovanni Solinas says he would like to come back and coach in the .

The Italian left the country toward the end of 2018 after being shown the exit door by Amakhosi following a series of poor results.

At the time of his sacking, Solinas had been in charge of 21 official matches which yielded seven wins, seven draws and seven defeats.

"Yeah sure. Why not? Of course, I’ll love to coach in the PSL again," Solinas told SunSport.

Asked about how he feels with his former club, Chiefs, topping the log standings this season, Solinas said: "With me, there’s no problem. I’m very happy to see them playing so well."

"I'm happy for Chiefs and also for Amakhosi fans. So, I wish them all the best," concluded Solinas.

The Soweto giants have had a fantastic run under the stewardship of Ernst Middendorp this season, silencing critics after their below-par performances last term.

They are in pole position to win the Q1-Innovation following their run of six wins, one draw and a single defeat since the start of the current campaign.

Amakhosi's next league game is against in Tshwane on October 27 but before then, they will look to get past in the Telkom Knockout Cup this weekend.